Indians in Kenya

February 01, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

London, Jan 31: In the course of a leading article the “Times” upholds the right of white settlers in Kenya to insist on the maintenance of order safeguarding their own future and also the future of the colony. It states that there is no desire on the part of the people of the Empire to shirk the implied consequences of the resolution of the Imperial Conference on the subject but it is time that Indians ceased to regard the settlement of Indian subjects within the Empire as a legitimate grievance. The paper declares that the implication is not necessarily one of inferiority but of difference. Concluding, the “Times” says that a satisfactory settlement would seem to imply the granting of Indians adequate representation in the dimension of affairs without holding out the prospect that the future of East Africa will fall under their control.