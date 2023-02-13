February 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The Australian correspondent of “Capital” writes from Sydney: The problems of Indians in Fiji continues to be a subject of comment in the Australian Press. A. Methedist missionary (Rev. W.R. Steadman), who had just returned from the Islands, expresses the opinion that Indians should have better representation in the administration of the Colony. “There is at present an Indian member of the Legislative Council,” he says, “but being a nominated member he does not really represent Indian sentiment. There should be some method of electing suitable Indians who have a sufficient command of English to take effective part in debates and contribute to the formation of policies and at any rate they should be able authoritatively to express the desire of the Indian community. There are roughly 55,000 Indians to 85,000 Fijians. There is also need for a district officer of the Government to advise and assist the Indian settlers with regard to land, finances and other matters.”