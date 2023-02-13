HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indians in Fiji
Premium

February 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The Australian correspondent of “Capital” writes from Sydney: The problems of Indians in Fiji continues to be a subject of comment in the Australian Press. A. Methedist missionary (Rev. W.R. Steadman), who had just returned from the Islands, expresses the opinion that Indians should have better representation in the administration of the Colony. “There is at present an Indian member of the Legislative Council,” he says, “but being a nominated member he does not really represent Indian sentiment. There should be some method of electing suitable Indians who have a sufficient command of English to take effective part in debates and contribute to the formation of policies and at any rate they should be able authoritatively to express the desire of the Indian community. There are roughly 55,000 Indians to 85,000 Fijians. There is also need for a district officer of the Government to advise and assist the Indian settlers with regard to land, finances and other matters.”

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.