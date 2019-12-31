Indians in Africa: Mr. Gandhi.

Amritsar: Mr. Gandhi, in moving the resolution regarding the South and East African questions, spoke in Hindi and said the resolutions he was going to propose were highly essential, and if Indians considered themselves fit for responsible Government they ought to rise up to understand the miseries of their South African brethren and whole-heartedly co-operate to secure the repeal of the enactment recently passed. From North to South, from West to East every Indian felt sympathy with those who had died in the Punjab and who were made to undergo imprisonment and all sorts of humiliations. Indians could understand how much sympathy the South African Indians deserved if he were to tell them that the troubles and hardships inflicted upon them were far worse than those that Indians were made to suffer. A prisoner of India was equivalent to an Indian living in South and East Africa. Mr. Gandhi, entering into the origin of emigration to South Africa and indentured labour, said that when the white man wanted to inhabit Transvaal they asked for Indians to cultivate the land and tried to keep them in the status of a slave. Fortunately Mr. Abu Baikar Ahmed went to the Transvaal and after sometime became a rich trader. Many followed his profession and after a time the result was that Indians were getting rich and this prosperity of the black people as they were called by Europeans was viewed by the white people with jealousy and here was laid the foundation of that injustice which developed into the recent enactment. The Europeans settlers could not say openly that Indians should only work as indentured labourers and not as traders.