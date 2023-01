January 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, Jan. 16: An Editorial article in this morning’s “Times” on the Indian Parliament says that it is satisfactory to feel that the general atmosphere in India, despite the resolutions passed by the Congress, is calmer and happier than it has been for some time. The paper points out that the crop prospects are good, rade reviving, exchange improved and cost of living falling. The firm, just enforcement of the law has silenced the more virulent disturbers of the peace.