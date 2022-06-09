London, June 7: Reviewing the working of Indian reforms, a correspondent of the “Morning Post” expressed the opinion that the passage to responsible Government is going to be exorbitantly costly. He admits that the Popular Government cannot reasonably be charged with the present financial situation, but its tendencies inspire most serious apprehensions for the future. All the provinces are outrunning their incomes. Their affairs are directed by men who have no real sense of public responsibility and who seek popularity by advocating expensive schemes of social amelioration and by opposing Government mechanism in Government provinces, enormously elaborated new buildings and new staffs which form a mere deadweight are adding nothing to the efficiency of the administration. Defects are not set off by the new spirit of Indian politicians who today are as stolidly opposed to Government as they were thirty years ago. The correspondent declares that the Council of State has been practically eclipsed by the Assembly.