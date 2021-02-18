A hundred years ago | February 18, 1921 Archives

Indian Railways

[London, February 15] Speaking at the annual meeting of the Bengal and North-Western Railway Company in London, colonel Garcey expressed the opinion that the Government of India should have full control of Indian railways, but Government should interfere as little as possible in the management of finance beyond facilitating the raising of fresh capital. He added that the company owned the fullest stocked line in India. It had largely benefited from the violent fluctuation in exchange, but he doubted if that would eventually prove profitable. He dwelt on the losses sustained in railways and shipping through lack of legitimate business in consequence of exchange movements. — (Reuter's Special Agency)

