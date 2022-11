November 29, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, Nov. 27: The Indian Office announces that the concession of free passages to India under certain conditions for the wives and families of Indian army officers, Departmental Officers and Warrant Officers of India (unattached) list who had been on active service outside India, during the war, will cease with effect from the close of the present trooping season in March. No applications for concession will [be] entertained after January 1st 1923.