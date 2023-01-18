Indian Ocean as zone of peace: Pathak’s call

January 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Phgmalion Point (Great Nicobar), Jan. 17: The Vice-President, Mr. G.S. Pathak, to-day inaugurated a hundred-foot-high light house here with a call for end to big power interferences in the Indian Ocean. “Our main desire is that the Indian Ocean should be a zone of peace and should be free from interference from world powers. This would give an opportunity to all countries washed by the waters of this ocean to develop and achieve progress and prosperity in peace,” Mr. Pathak said. The Vice-President repeated his call to big powers with the observation that students of the country were well aware of the influence of the Indian Ocean on the history of the Indian sub-continent and of its vital importance to our peaceful progress. Mr. Pathak said the light house was yet another milestone in the establishment of a modern system of navigational aids on the Indian coast and outlying islands. This Rs. 44 lakh light house erected by Indian engineers acquires added significance from the point of its strategic location in the Indian Ocean. This southern-most tip of India - this point is farther south than Kanyakumari - is only 90 miles away from Indonesian coast, separated by the Great Channel. This light house comes under the description of “unattended light house” and there is little habitation around. There are few more such unattended light houses along the 7300-kilometre coastline of India.