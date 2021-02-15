Indian Medicine. Tibbi College. Mr. Gandhi’s speech

[Delhi, February 14] Mr. Gandhi in opening the Tibbi College on Sunday said:--
Hakimjee and Friends, it is not without reluctance that I agreed to perform the ceremony of declaring this great institution formally open. I know that had it not been for the unfortunate estrangement created between the Government and ourselves, His Excellency the present Viceroy would have been requested to open an institution whose foundation stone was laid by his predecessor. You will naturally appreciate my embarrassment in finding myself a substitute for so exalted a personage as the Viceroy. The second reason for my reluctance is still more personal. I hold strange views on medicine and hospital and have scrupulously avoided any special contact with such institutions but my reluctance was overborne by my regard for our worthy Hakimjee. I must frankly confess that I have undertaken to perform the ceremony for political motives. I regard Hakimjee as an embodiment of Hindu-Muslim unity, without which we can make no progress. I regard this institution, too, as a symbol of that unity. It therefore gives me pleasure to be associated with to-day’s ceremony.
