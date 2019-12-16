The great Indian Home Rule demonstration held in the Albert Hall on the evening of the 25th was a triumph for the cause of India. Contrary to the expectation of some people, the magnificent hall was pretty full except in the upper stalls. The early stream of men and women seeking admission to the seats was an unmistakable proof of the eagerness with which the London democracy looked forward to be enlightened soon and to support by their presence India’s demand for political self-determination. After the usual orchestral music, Mr. George Lansbury opened the proceedings with a short but a very pithy and convincing speech. He said a meeting like that for the cause of a dependency was unthinkable in former times. But now the people of England, it was quite evident, did not want to have any subject people, but only fellow-citizens, with equal rights in the Commonwealth. After referring to the drain upon India’s wealth and the fact that food was exported from India, even while Indian people were dying of hunger in their own land, Mr. Lansbury said that it is all proved that the affairs of India were being mismanaged and that time had come for the Indian people themselves being allowed to organise them, as they assuredly could not do worse.