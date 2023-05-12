ADVERTISEMENT

Indian help for truck plant in Sri Lanka
May 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 11, 2023 11:21 pm IST

Colombo, May 11: Commercial vehicles and motor spare parts may be manufactured in Sri Lanka with Indian collaboration if a proposal now being discussed by officials of the two countries is accepted by their Governments.

Talks on Indo-Sri Lanka cooperation which began at the Ministry of Planning yesterday will continue till to-morrow when a joint communique on the decisions reached is expected to be released.

Among the wide range of subjects under discussion are proposals to set up joint ventures for manufacture of tyres and other rubber-based industries, graphite products, commercial vehicles and motor car spare parts. Linking of Sri Lanka by power grids, establishment of a micro wave radio link between the countries and a proposal for joint promotion of tourism are also under discussion.

Sri Lanka is also expected to ask India for a further line of credit to import agricultural machinery and to remove or at least liberalise the ceiling now placed on advertisements over Radio Sri Lanka.

After a plenary session at the Planning Ministry the Indian delegation broke into small groups to hold discussions with officials of different Ministries before final round of talks tomorrow.

