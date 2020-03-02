Calcutta: The following press communique has been issued to-day (March 1) in connection with recent releases from detention and surveillance of a number of youths who had been dealt with under Regulation 8 of 1918 and the Defence of India Act. “It has been represented to the Local Government that private employers fearing harassment to themselves are diffident about giving them employment. It is desirable therefore that the attitude of the Local Government should be made clear. It is the hope of the Governor in Council that these youths will speedily settle down to honest lives. The finding of regular and reputable work will conduce most speedily to this end and the Local Government have helped and are helping 10 individual cases to secure employment. So long as these persons keep clear of revolutionary conspiracy there is no intention of exercising surveillance over them. It is not appropriate that they should take up the profession of teaching but there is no objection to their resuming their own studies.”
Indian detenus
