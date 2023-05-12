ADVERTISEMENT

Indian case
May 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 11, 2023 11:20 pm IST

London, May 11: The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council is considering a judgment in appeal by the Maharajah of Kolhapur against the judgment passed by the High Court, Bombay, with regard to the legality and validity of the application of the Summary Settlement Act to certain lands in the Southern Mahratta country, formerly part of the Kolhapur Estate. The appeal has raised the question to lands by adoption. The Maharajah contended that no adoption not made with his sanction could comply with the conditions of the Bombay Government.

Related Topics

From the Archives

