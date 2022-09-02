Indian Air Force

London, Sept. 1: The “Times” gives prominence to the correspondence demanding improvement in equipment of Air Force in India. The newspaper in the course of a long leading article comes to the conclusion that the Force has never been given a fair chance. The Air Ministry has failed to supply it with suitable equipment while the Indian Military authorities have prevented it from making full use of such material and other facilities it possessed. The “Times” says it is a case for searching impartial enquiry; admits that there is no question that charges brought forward by the dead and living against those in authority must be met without delay. The Royal Air Force in India must be equipped with proper machines and everything else it needs for service in the field. Economy that costs the lives of the country’s defenders is an economy gone mad.