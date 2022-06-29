Indian Affairs

London, June 27: In the Commons replying to Col. Wedgwood, Earl Winterton stated that the Indian Government hoped very shortly to communicate the total number of those imprisoned in India for political offences. He considered it most unlikely that the number would exceed four thousand and not 20 thousand as recently suggested. Mr. Davidson in a question drew the attention to the widespread misapprehension among European members and Indian members of the Indian Civil Service with reference to the Indian Civil Service family pension fund. In view of the numerous Indian Civil Servants now coming upon the fund whose conditions of family life are widely different from that of Europeans Mr. Davidson asked whether the Indian Government was prepared to rescind the former decision to extend this benefit to non-Europeans. He also wished to know whether the fund would forthwith be divided into separate European and Indian sections with a separate acturial calculations. Earl Winterton said he had already considered the effect mentioned on the family pension scheme, but it was not possible to make a statement on the subject at present.