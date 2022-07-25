fifty years ago, JULY 25, 1972 Archives

India to sort out issue with Pak. officials

July 25, 2022 01:00 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 00:57 IST

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, had talks to-day with the External Affairs Minister, Mr. Swaran Singh, about the ratification of the Simla agreement and the steps to be taken for commencing the processes of implementation for establishing durable peace in the sub-continent. The Government had earlier decided to await Mr. Swaran Singh's return from his foreign tour before seeking Cabinet approval for the ratification of the agreement. Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry has worked out the plans for withdrawal of forces from the occupied territories within the prescribed 30-day time limit after the Simla agreement has come into force. The Indian and Pakistan commanders will meet soon to settle the time-table for phased withdrawals in accordance with agreed procedures. The Indian and foreign press will be given facilities to report the operation in different sectors in the West. The Government is watching the Jan Sangh moves to stage a dharna in these occupied territories as a protest against the Simla agreement. It is not clear whether the Jan Sangh volunteers will be allowed to enter these areas under military control for conducting a political agitation against the restoration of the territories to Pakistan.

