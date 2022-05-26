India to press Russia to rectify mistakes in maps

New Delhi, May 25: The External Affairs Minister, Mr. Swaran Singh, to-day told the Lok Sabha that the Government would continue to press the Soviet Union to implement its "oral assurance to us" on the wrong depiction of Indian borders in the Great Soviet Encyclopaedia. However, he could not say how long the Soviet Union would take to rectify the mistake. He was replying to Mr. B.K. Das Chowdhury, Mr. H.M. Patel, and Mr. Pranaga Deb, who had called the Government's attention to Soviet maps depicting large portion of Indian territory in NEFA and Aksai Chin as part of China. Both Dr. Das Chowdhury and Mr. H.M. Patel who copiously quoted from past debates on the subjected doubted the Soviet intention in giving the assurance but not correcting the map. They spoke of possibilities of misrepresentation some years hence because of extensive circulation of the wrong maps in western countries as a result of a deal between an American firm and the Soviet Government for publication of the English edition of the encyclopaedia.