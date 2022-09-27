India resents ICRC taking sides on political issues

New Delhi, Sept. 26: India has warned the International Committee of the Red Cross that taking sides on political issues would affect its capacity for discharge of its humanitarian duties. The warning followed a statement by the ICRC spokesman, Mr. Alain Modoux that India was continuing to turn a deaf ear to pleas by the International Committee of the Red Cross for the release of the 500 to 1,000 sick or wounded Pakistani soldiers captured during the fighting in Bangladesh. An official spokesman said to-day “it is a pity that the ICRC which is a humanitarian organisation and which is expected to discharge its humanitarian functions objectively and impartially has seen fit to take side on political issues.” The spokesman described the ICRC statement as “vague, somewhat incomprehensible and biased” and said it was “unfortunate” that the spokesman had come out with such a statement on the question of prisoners of war and civilian internees in India. Pointing out that India had already repatriated 299 sick and wounded prisoners of war and had decided to release another 123, the spokesman said that in these circumstances the ICRC statement “is factually incorrect”. In fact the Government of India had suggested that these prisoners of war be repatriated to Pakistan on September 28. No response has so far been received from the ICRC.