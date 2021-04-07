India rejects China’s protest

[New Delhi, April 7] India to-day rejected China’s charge of “interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs and “connivance at provocation” against the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. A New China News Agency broadcast heard in Tokyo to-day said the Chinese Embassy in India filed a strong protest with the Indian Government yesterday on the Indian action. The Chinese note said, “while flagrantly interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan, the Indian Government has gone so far as to connive at the wilful trouble-making by Indians in front of the Chinese Embassy.” Peking’s official stand against India on the turmoil in East Pakistan followed an appeal by the Soviet President, Mr. Nikolai Podgorny, on Saturday night to the Pakistan President Gen. Yahya Khan, urging him to “stop bloodshed and the repression of the populace of East Pakistan”.

The Chinese note dated April 6 said in the afternoon of March 29, several hundred Indians frantically shouted slogans against Chinese leaders in front of the Chinese Embassy and posted a ‘protest’ on the Embassy gate and plate “slandering China as aiding Pakistan Government in its war on the freedom-loving people of East Bengal”.