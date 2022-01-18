India May Not Return Captured Pak. Areas

PATNA, Jan. 17.

The Defence Minister, Mr. Jagjivan Ram, to-day indicated that India may not return the territory captured in the recent war with Pakistan.

Commenting on the Jan Sangh President, Mr. A.B. Vajpayee’s threat to launch an agitation all over the country in case the captured territory was returned to Pakistan, he said: “We are not foolish.”

Addressing a Congress workers’ meeting at Sadaquat Ashram headquarters of the Bihar Pradesh Congress, the Defence Minister also recalled his speech prior to the war that this time the captured territories would not be surrendered.

He said that he had ordered the abolition of the categories of “combat” and “non combat” forces in the Army. He was also trying to have only one mess for both the officers and jawans.

Reiterating the Government’s decision to give full salary to the disabled Army men and to the families of those killed, he said this benefit would also be provided to those who fought in the 1962 and 1965 wars. Small houses would be constructed for jawans and officials of the Army in both rural and urban areas. — UNI.