India in Parliament

London, July 24: In the Commons in reply to questions Earl Winterton stated that the Britain Buddhist Mission to Tibet had received no funds from the Government and British and Indian authorities did not accept responsibility for the well-being or success of the enterprise which was purely private, its primary object being to confer with fellow Buddhists in Tibet on questions connected with the Buddhist religion. As far as he was aware, added Earl Winterton, the Tibetan Government had not expressed any opinion on the subject and the Indian Government at present had only agreed to allow the party to cross the frontier for the purpose of proceeding to the trade mart at Gyanise. As far as he knew no other assistance was at present being proposed or asked for.