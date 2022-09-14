In S. Africa

London, Sept. 12: The 1820 Settlers’ Association answering the numerous enquiries for advice says, that although the Government will not allow the free entry into South Africa of the second hand furniture brought out by the settlers from overseas under their scheme, nevertheless, customs authorities place a low valuation when such personal effects arrive. The Association have now completed arrangements whereby a husband and wife may obtain free tuition at the Government Agricultural College at Middleburg, Cape Province. Board and lodging is obtainable nearby at 10 pounds per month for husband and wife. Married couples can therefore live at the rate of £120 per annum while undergoing tuition.

