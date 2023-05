May 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 08, 2023 10:50 pm IST

London, May 8: Mr. McNeill announced in the Commons yesterday that a note of protest had been despatched to Moscow, but did not reveal the contents. It is understood that the note severely protests against the measures taken by the Russians particularly in the field of propaganda and the seizure of British trawlers. It is considered in some quarters that an unsatisfactory reply may involve the withdrawal of the British Trade Delegation.

