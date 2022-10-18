In Russia

London
October 17, 2022 23:56 IST

Sporadic fighting for months past between anti-Soviets and Soviets in the Vladivostok region has culminated in red victory. The White front collapsed and Nikolsk was abandoned. Japanese are temporarily preventing the reds from entering Vladivostok until Japanese evacuation is completed.

It is announced here that Krassin has resigned from the Soviet Trade Commissariat. The reason is not stated but it is apparently due to the rejection of the Russo-Asiatic consolidated agreement on 10th October. A Riga message states it was rumoured that Krassin would resign on this score.

From the Archives

