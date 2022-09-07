In Russia (From the Archives — September 7, 1922)

London, Sept 5: Much brighter outlook in the famine regions of Russia is indicated by Mr. Flesh, President of the United States Grain Corporation and Comptroller of the American Relief Administration, who has just arrived after a month’s inspection of conditions in Russia. He considers that Russia will have enough food until next harvest, if it is properly distributed. Crops look excellent despite come complaints of locusts. Staple food can now be obtained at railway stations at exorbitant prices. Mr. Flesh says that railroads have enormously improved. He saw ninety locomotives being hauled to Russia from Germany. Relief administration at one time had ten and a half millions but the number is on the decrease now.