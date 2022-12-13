December 13, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, Dec. 11: The Anglo-French Oil Company has declared a dividend of 20 percent. Presiding at the general meeting Sir Chas Greenway predicted that the output of refined oil from Persia was likely to be nearly doubled within the next 18 months. He referred to anti-British propaganda, which he believe came largely from Bolshevik sources, which had been carried on in Northern Persia. He did not believe it had responsible Persian support because he thought all well informed Persians recognised that British support before and since the war was the only thing which had preserved Persia’s independence.