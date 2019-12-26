A hundred years ago Dec. 27, 1919 Archives

In Parliament: The Punjab Massacre

LONDON: In the House of Commons on the motion for adjournment, Mr. Wedgwood raised the Amritsar case. He denounced what had happened in the strongest terms and declared that it had destroyed our good reputation. He urged the necessity for having a perfectly independent enquiry. Mr. Wedgwood accused General Dyer of destroying Mr. Montagu’s efforts to bring about complete co-operation between the people of England and India. Mr. Montagu interposed and condemned Mr. Wedgwood’s action in dealing with matters which were sub-judice. He declared that he had never known a case where so many deductions had been drawn in the Home, for events which were being enquired into by an impartial tribunal. Col. Yate protested against Mr. Wedgwood’s speech and declared his belief that General Dyer had saved the whole Punjab from being swept by another rebellion. Mr. Montagu stated that General Dyer had not been relieved of his command. He was communicating with the Viceroy on the whole matter.

