In Iraq
Premium

April 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

According to a Turkish official message from Constantinople, British aeroplanes have bombed villages in the neighbourhood of Sulainnamieh (Mesopotamia). Reuter learns in London that the operations are connected with Sheikh Mahud who has been intriguing with the Turks since his return from India notwithstanding his protestations of friendship to the British. The latter offered the Sheikh safe conduct to Baghdad, but he refused to avail himself of it, whereupon punitive operations were commenced.

