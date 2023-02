February 10, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST

Paris, Feb. 9: In order to meet the budget deficit of three and a half milliard francs the Finance Minister De La Steyrec intends to modify the proposal to increase taxation by twenty per cent. The 20 per cent increase will apply only to certain direct taxes. There will be a general increase of ten per cent from which customs dues, business turn-over, luxuries and salaries will be exempt.