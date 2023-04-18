April 18, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated April 17, 2023 11:17 pm IST

Canton, April 17: Kwangsi troops commanded by Shen Hung Ying whom Peking has appointed acting military Governor of Kwangtung have attacked Canton. Yannanese troops supporting Sun Yat Sen have hitherto repulsed attacks. Fighting is progressing.

Peking, April 17: A Japanese named Maru is endeavouring to arrange a large loan to the Chinese Government secured on revenue from legalised opium monopoly. The Japanese delegation here states that Maru’s proposals are entirely unofficial. The scheme has been submitted to the Finance Ministry and will shortly be submitted to the Cabinet. It is understood that some officials are willing seriously to consider the proposals owing to the Government’s extreme need of money.

