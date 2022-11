December 01, 2022 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST

Melbourne, Nov. 30: The Company styled Australian Farms Limited has approached the State Government with regard to the settlement of Indian Army Officers in Victoria. The Company proposes that the Government shall provide land for sale to prospective settlers in blocks. The Company will provide stock plant and equipment, payment for which is guaranteed by the Government of India. The Company will take charge of settlers for three years... [and] give a course of training.