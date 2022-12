December 06, 2022 12:15 am | Updated December 05, 2022 11:35 pm IST

Washington, Dec. 5: President Harding is transmitting the budget to Congress and it shows that the probable government expenditure for 1923-24 is three billions and eightyone million dollars, which is half a billion below the current fiscal year. Receipts are estimated to exceed expenditure by 181 millions compared with the estimated deficit of 274 millions for the current year which Mr. Harding hoped to see greatly reduced during the remaining seven months.