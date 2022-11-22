In America

November 22, 2022 12:15 am | Updated November 21, 2022 10:59 pm IST

Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, Nov. 22: An interesting claim which is being made by the British Government against the United States has been submitted to an arbitration commission provided for under the Treaty of 1910. In the British American war of 1812 a powerful Red Indian tribe, the Cayugas, co-operated with Great Britain. Four years previously they had ceded their lands to the State of New York for an annuity of 2,400 dollars. The Peace Treaty that ended the war, stipulated that Britain’s allies sacrifice none of their rights. At the outbreak of the war, however, the State of New York had stopped the annuity to the Cayugas and has not paid it since. Some descendants of Cayugas are living, mostly in Canada and on their behalf the British Government claims arrears of payment with compound interest amounting to a total of about £700,000.

