In America.

October 10, 2022 23:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

London, Oct. 9: Bewilderment rather than consternation has been caused in British shipping circles by the intimation of new ruling in the United States regarding the enforcement of prohibition on foreign ships in American waters. The Companies concerned are planning immediately to challenge the decision. The North Atlantic Conference will meet to decide the course of action. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris, Oct. 1: The French Government intends to protect immediately against Mr. Daugherty’s ruling regarding liquor on foreign ships in American ports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app