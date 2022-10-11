A hundred years ago, October 11, 1922 Archives

In America.

London, Oct. 9: Bewilderment rather than consternation has been caused in British shipping circles by the intimation of new ruling in the United States regarding the enforcement of prohibition on foreign ships in American waters. The Companies concerned are planning immediately to challenge the decision. The North Atlantic Conference will meet to decide the course of action. 

Paris, Oct. 1: The French Government intends to protect immediately against Mr. Daugherty’s ruling regarding liquor on foreign ships in American ports.


