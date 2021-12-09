Impact of a week’s war on Pakistan

09 December 2021 20:40 IST

New Delhi, Dec 9: It will be a week to-morrow since Pakistan started a full-scale war with pre-emptive bombing raids on a dozen Indian airheads and intensive shelling all along the border in the West and got it back in full measure on both the fronts. From India’s point of view, the war is proceeding very satisfactorily with very few setbacks or surprises which had not been forseen — and, as expected, with a devastating impact on Pakistan’s capacity to fight simultaneously on both the fronts. According to Indian and foreign military experts here, the overall situation is good and it will get better in the next few days before the fighting on the ground reaches its climax in the west with the virtual conclusion of the fighting in the east. The present position in the eastern front is that except in Dacca the enemy resistance has crumbled and the trapped Pakistani army, now scattered all over Bangla Desh, is no longer an organised force under an integrated command, fighting doggedly to hold its ground or falling back in a disciplined fashion to regroup itself and resume the flight. The trapped enemy troops are either fleeing helter-skelter or withdrawing in scattered groups to make a dash to the exit points to stage a Pakistani-style Dunkirk down the Bangla Desh river system, little knowing that the Indian forces pursuing them are already astride the Padma, the Brahmaputra and the Megna to block their escape.

