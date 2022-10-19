IMF chief rules out gold demonetisation

Vienna
October 18, 2022 23:22 IST

Mr. Pierre Paul Schweitzer, Director-General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), predicted yesterday that there would be no demonetisation of gold or hike in the gold price. Speaking at a press conference here Mr. Schweitzer also ruled out any unilateral move by Western Europe to increase the price of gold as unthinkable. Only a monetary system providing for stable but not fixed parities would be viable. Asked to name an acceptable rate of inflation, Mr. Schweitzer said efforts should be made to return to a three per cent rise yearly. The IMF Director said development aid would not justify the creation of new international liquidities such as the Special Drawing Rights. Liquidities should be created only to meet new needs or because of new economic criteria. Mr. Schweitzer said he was decidedly in favour of a right of co-decision for developing countries in the question of a reform of the international monetary system. He would remain at his post as Director of the IMF until September 1973. “Whether I am re-elected or not is for the executive directors to decide. America’s opposition to my re-election is no secret,” he said. 

