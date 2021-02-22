I.M.A. to function as a trade union

[New Delhi, Feb. 21] The Indian Medical Association has decided to function as a trade union “to fight for and protect the rights and interests of the members of the medical profession as well as the community which the profession serves”.
This was announced here to-day by the new President of I.M.A., Dr. A.K.N. Sinha.
He said the I.M.A. will resort to “direct action” if the Government failed to accept its demand for higher capitation fee from Rs. 20 — recently fixed — to Rs. 30 for the panel of doctors of the Employees State Insurance Corporation.
Dr. Sinha said the Association had to function like a trade union if it was to survive. Even the British Medical Association, he added, was functioning as a “middle class union” for getting higher pay for doctors, and there was no reason why the I.M.A. should remain a body only for academic pursuits.
Some of the other demands of the Association include better pay and service conditions for those employed in Government service and more facilities for the private practitioners to serve the community.
