Hunter Report: Protests in Country.

03 July 2020 00:15 IST

With the previous permission of the District Magistrate, Delhi, a public meeting under the joint auspices of the Home Rule League and the Provincial Congress Committee was held here [Delhi] on June 22 to protest against the findings of the Hunter Committee. Dr. M.A. Ansari presided. A resolution was passed repudiating the finding of the majority and minority reports of the Hunter Committee justifying firing near the Clock Tower and at Railway Station, Delhi, on the 30th March 1919 and declaring the authorities handling the situation guilty of gross neglect and impatience and also repudiating the justification of the prevention of Mr. Gandhi’s visit to Delhi as the avowed object of the visit was the pacification of excitement. Lastly referring to the majority report on the Punjab happenings, the resolution said that the lavishing of fulsome praise on Lord Chelmsford and Sir Michael O’Dwyer by the Secretary of State with the approval of his Majesty’s Government and the platitudinous enunciation of precepts without practice [mark] a phase of imperial politics which places the constitutional status of Indian people in jeopardy.

