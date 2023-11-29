ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Wireless Telephony.
Premium

November 29, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

(British Official Wireless.)

Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, Nov. 27.

A notable advance in wireless telephony between the United States and this country is reported. A speech which was broadcasted from the station in New York was heard by 100 persons in London and the provinces at 3 o’clock this morning, which corresponds with 10 o’clock evening American time. Atmospherics were terrific, it is stated by the official of the Broadcasting Company who listened on a three valve set. Nevertheless he was able easily to follow the speech which was delivered by Mr. Young, Chairman of the General Electric Company of New York on the subject of world peace and Mr. Lloyd George’s recent visit to the United States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US