A hundred years ago | Wireless Telephony.

November 29, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 04:28 am IST

(British Official Wireless.)

Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, Nov. 27.

A notable advance in wireless telephony between the United States and this country is reported. A speech which was broadcasted from the station in New York was heard by 100 persons in London and the provinces at 3 o’clock this morning, which corresponds with 10 o’clock evening American time. Atmospherics were terrific, it is stated by the official of the Broadcasting Company who listened on a three valve set. Nevertheless he was able easily to follow the speech which was delivered by Mr. Young, Chairman of the General Electric Company of New York on the subject of world peace and Mr. Lloyd George’s recent visit to the United States.