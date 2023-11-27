Hundred years ago | The Enquiry Committee

November 27, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA)

BOMBAY, Nov. 23. The Bombay Stock Exchange Committee yesterday examined Mr. B.F. Madan of Messrs. Tata Sons Ltd; he was very emphatic in his condemnation of the present state of affairs of the Bombay stock exchange and suggested the creation of a Governing body composed of four brokers and five others representing important commercial interests to control the affairs of the Stock exchange. He declared that all this time the local Stock exchange had acted in the ease of corners in a manner to save the defaulting short sellers. Their pretension that they had fixed prices in order to save investors was gross hypocrisy.

Mr. Shroff’s Evidence

BOMBAY, Nov. 23. Giving evidence before the Stock Exchange Committee to-day Mr. Shroff, President of the Bombay Stock Exchange, did not officially examine the state of affairs on the different companies whose scrips were sold on exchange. Referring to corner he said a large number of people were misled by forced up prices to deal in certain shares and the Board had to interfere by declaration of corner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT