Hundred years ago: Storm and floods in Britain

London, Nov. 3: A great gale raged over the British Isles during the week-end especially in Wales and the West of England. Rainfall in southern countries was phenomenal and the Thames in places is six feet above the summer level. The stream has been running so quickly at Hampton Court that barges and tugs were brought to a standstill against it. Shropshire plains have been transformed into lakes. In North Wales the gale uprooted trees and did considerable damage. Many sporting events were abandoned or postponed.

