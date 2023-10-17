ADVERTISEMENT

Hundred years ago OCTOBER 17, 1923 | Pilfering of newspapers
Premium

October 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated October 16, 2023 11:11 pm IST

The public are annoyed by the pilferings of newspapers. Some of the subscribers of the “Hindu” did not receive their paper the other day. The same thing happened to all dailies and there is no good in complaining to the R.S. Sub Post Office, which will never attach any blame to its postal peons. The defect is that there seems to be no supervision in the R.M.S. sorting; secondly the frequent changes of post peons from one beat to another before they are well acquainted with all the houses. The public have to pay double the postal fare nowadays and they should not be treated in such slip shod way by the postal people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US