  ICC World Cup
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  SEARCH Icon
Hundred years ago OCTOBER 17, 1923 | Pilfering of newspapers
October 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The public are annoyed by the pilferings of newspapers. Some of the subscribers of the “Hindu” did not receive their paper the other day. The same thing happened to all dailies and there is no good in complaining to the R.S. Sub Post Office, which will never attach any blame to its postal peons. The defect is that there seems to be no supervision in the R.M.S. sorting; secondly the frequent changes of post peons from one beat to another before they are well acquainted with all the houses. The public have to pay double the postal fare nowadays and they should not be treated in such slip shod way by the postal people.

