ADVERTISEMENT

Hundred years ago | Needed: an association of journalists
Premium

October 03, 2023 12:15 am | Updated October 02, 2023 11:14 pm IST

The “Mysore Chronicle” says: H.E.H. the Nizam’s Government have proscribed the “Hindu” from entering Hyderabad State. The firman does not mention the cause for this drastic action but we should think that the reason for this most unreasonable act seems to be the publication of articles contributed to its columns by the well known journalist St. Nihal Singh. We do not know if publication of the articles itself is such a serious sin as to entail a proscription. We are only sorry to see that H.E.H. the Nizam was ill advised in this matter and we hope that he will soon have occasion to reconsider the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US