Hundred years ago | Needed: an association of journalists

October 03, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The “Mysore Chronicle” says: H.E.H. the Nizam’s Government have proscribed the “Hindu” from entering Hyderabad State. The firman does not mention the cause for this drastic action but we should think that the reason for this most unreasonable act seems to be the publication of articles contributed to its columns by the well known journalist St. Nihal Singh. We do not know if publication of the articles itself is such a serious sin as to entail a proscription. We are only sorry to see that H.E.H. the Nizam was ill advised in this matter and we hope that he will soon have occasion to reconsider the matter.