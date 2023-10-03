HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundred years ago | Needed: an association of journalists
Premium

October 03, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The “Mysore Chronicle” says: H.E.H. the Nizam’s Government have proscribed the “Hindu” from entering Hyderabad State. The firman does not mention the cause for this drastic action but we should think that the reason for this most unreasonable act seems to be the publication of articles contributed to its columns by the well known journalist St. Nihal Singh. We do not know if publication of the articles itself is such a serious sin as to entail a proscription. We are only sorry to see that H.E.H. the Nizam was ill advised in this matter and we hope that he will soon have occasion to reconsider the matter.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.