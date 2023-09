September 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated September 11, 2023 10:49 pm IST

Berlin, Sept. 11: The Imperial Cabinet has unanimously decided to endeavour to solve the currency problem by the establishment of gold and note bank which will legally be independent of Imperial finances, but closely connected with the Beichbank. The preliminaries are at present being worked out. It is hoped that the institution will commence operations as early as possible.

