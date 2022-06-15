Housing problem in Calcutta

Calcutta, June 15: Since 1900, the Calcutta Corporation has been considering the question of erecting model dwellings for poorer classes. Several Committees were appointed and various sites were suggested but the scheme never materialised during the first nine years. A special committee was appointed in 1919 and it recommended that provision should be made in the loans budget for the scheme it had approved. At yesterday’s meeting of the Corporation, the Chairman announced that it has not been possible to do so owing to other urgent demands on finances of the Corporation.