November 30, 2022 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST

A Mysore G.O. on the subject of fees payable by in patients in all the hospitals of the State prescribes annas eight per diem for each patient in a general ward. For Indians as special first class patients Rs. 5 for sole occupation of a room and Rs. 2-8 for second class patients sharing a room with others. For European and Anglo-Indians the fees are now raised to Rs. 8 and Rs. 4 respectively. It is presumed that the feed include medical treatment and medicines.